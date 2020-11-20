World + 17 more
COVID-19 emergency response - Asia Pacific Regional situation report #21, 16 November, 2020
Attachments
Key Concerns
Lack of availability and access to food can negatively affect children’s health and nutrition and also put children under 5 at risk for malnutrition in countries affected by floods and tropical storms.
Continuous risk messaging and safe access to clean water and sanitation facilities will prevent communities from furthering the spread of COVID-19 and other infections, including waterborne diseases, during floods.
All stakeholders, including humanitarian organisations, donors, and governments, should continue to invest in appropriate disaster risk reduction actions that include pandemic planning so they do not become a health disaster.