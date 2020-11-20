World + 17 more

COVID-19 emergency response - Asia Pacific Regional situation report #21, 16 November, 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Key Concerns

  • Lack of availability and access to food can negatively affect children’s health and nutrition and also put children under 5 at risk for malnutrition in countries affected by floods and tropical storms.

  • Continuous risk messaging and safe access to clean water and sanitation facilities will prevent communities from furthering the spread of COVID-19 and other infections, including waterborne diseases, during floods.

  • All stakeholders, including humanitarian organisations, donors, and governments, should continue to invest in appropriate disaster risk reduction actions that include pandemic planning so they do not become a health disaster.

Related Content