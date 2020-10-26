World + 17 more
COVID-19 emergency response - Asia Pacific Regional situation report #20, 22 October, 2020
Key Concerns
These countries are also affected by the economic slowdown while health systems struggle to cope with the surge in cases. World Vision continues its risk messaging and communications to inform children and communities of situational developments and prepare for the recurring waves of COVID-19.
Continued natural disasters in areas where World Vision has been responding, like the southern China floods, flooding in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, have had devastating effects on millions since July. As part of disaster preparedness, many Asia-Pacific field offices plan to update their current National Disaster Preparedness Plan in FY21 with double disaster scenario planning; natural disaster response in a pandemic context.
While organisations develop COVID-19 recovery measures, it’s essential to listen to children and youths who have experienced climate change impacts and include their suggestions to accelerate the shift to renewable energy, and to ensure child well-being. The Guardians of the planet report seeks to inform child friendly recovery programming. It urges for children’s voices to be heard, especially on their vulnerabilities to climate change and disasters that prevent them from exercising their rights. The report was released by five leading international aid agencies, including World Vision.