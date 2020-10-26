COVID-19 emergency response - Asia Pacific Regional situation report #20, 22 October, 2020

Key Concerns

These countries are also affected by the economic slowdown while health systems struggle to cope with the surge in cases. World Vision continues its risk messaging and communications to inform children and communities of situational developments and prepare for the recurring waves of COVID-19.

Continued natural disasters in areas where World Vision has been responding, like the southern China floods, flooding in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh, have had devastating effects on millions since July. As part of disaster preparedness, many Asia-Pacific field offices plan to update their current National Disaster Preparedness Plan in FY21 with double disaster scenario planning; natural disaster response in a pandemic context.