COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response (11 April 2020)

Infection Prevention and Control and WASH in Health Care Facilities Guidance Note

Up to 10% of the reported cases in China and up to 9% of all cases in Italy have been among healthcare workers. It is probable that nosocomial outbreaks are important amplifiers of the local outbreaks which disproportionately affect the elderly and vulnerable populations. IPC practices are therefore of critical importance in protecting the functioning of healthcare services and mitigating the impact on vulnerable populations.

The purpose of this guidance note is to recommend essential and additional actions that need to be put in place for ensuring critical services and to protect patients and health care workers from infection and prevent potential spread of COVID-19 within healthcare facilities. Specifically, it aims to assist health care workers and healthcare facility management with preparing and responding at primary health facilities. It provides an overview of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures to prevent and limit COVID-19 transmission in health care facilities. It also provides key actions that Health Care staff can implement to help prevent infection and its spread in health care facilities (HCFs).

Infection Prevention and Control Strategies:

According to WHO, the recommended IPC strategies for preventing or limiting the spread of COVID-19 in health care settings include the following:

1. Applying standard precautions for all patients;

2. Ensuring triage, early recognition, and source control;

3. Implementing additional precautions for suspected cases of COVID-19 infection;

4. Implementing administrative controls; and

5. Using environmental and engineering controls.