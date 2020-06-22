COVID-19, Displacement and Climate Change, June 2020

COVID-19 presents unique risks to displaced people, who are often living in densely populated settlements where communicable diseases can spread quickly.

Climate change makes the chance of disasters striking during the COVID-19 pandemic more likely, and their impact more severe on those displaced.

COVID-19 increases vulnerability for populations living in regions especially impacted by the adverse effects of climate change.

COVID-19 AND THE CLIMATE EMERGENCY

COVID-19 and climate change both cause global disruption that transcends borders and threatens the lives of millions of people.

COVID-19 and climate change are risk multipliers that exacerbate inequalities by disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable, each in its own way.

COVID-19 and climate change pose health threats of global magnitude. The World Health Organization estimates that between 2030 and 2050, climate change will cause approximately 250,000 additional deaths per year from malnutrition, malaria, and heat stress. Climate change and loss of biodiversity also increase the risk of future pandemics by endangering the fragility of the world´s ecosystems.

COVID-19 AND DISASTER DISPLACEMENT

In 2019, nearly 2,000 disasters triggered 24.9 million new displacements. Disaster threats are currently high across much of the globe, with record cyclones, floods, droughts and the biggest locust outbreak in generations expected in Asia and Africa.

In 2020, disaster displacement will occur in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic constraining the response capacity including emergency evacuation as shelter centres hosting large groups could present a catastrophic health risk.

COVID-19 only increases the challenge of protecting the most vulnerable. People unable to leave areas affected by climate disasters because of COVID-19 lockdowns can become trapped in dangerous situations.