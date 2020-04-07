COVID-19 Disease Response | Situation Report 6 | 3 - 6 April 2020

1,214,971 Confirmed cases in more than 200 countries, territories or areas

67,840 Deaths

45,427 Restrictions on mobility have been imposed globally

1,149 IOM movements cancelled

$116.1M Requested by IOM for the Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for COVID-19

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 31 December 2019, a cluster of pneumonia of unknown etiology was reported in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of the People’s Republic of China. On 30 January 2020, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Emergency Committee declared the illness known as Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). On 11 March, WHO officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Since the outbreak began, as of 7 April, more than 1.2 million cases and over 67,000 deaths have been reported in more than 200 countries/territories/areas, with new cases and countries reporting daily.

As of 6 April 2020, a total of 45,427 restrictions and measures have been issued by governments and authorities in 194 countries, territories and areas since the COVID-19 global mobility restrictions monitoring began. While the total number of new mobility restrictions issued has seen only a marginal one percent increase when compared to 3 April 2020, medical restrictions and measures have increased by more than seven per cent.