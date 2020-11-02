COVID-19 Disease Response | Situation Report 32 | 17 – 30 October 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the globe. As of 30 October and since the outbreak began in December 2019, over 44.3 million confirmed cases have been reported and the world is approaching 1.2 million deaths. Confirmed cases have been reported in more than 200 countries/territories/areas. The European region accounts for the greatest proportion of reported new cases, followed by the Americas, and the EasternMediterranean and African regions.

As of 26 October 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 96,202 travel restrictions indicating almost no change (0.1 per cent) from 96,322 travel restrictions reported on 19 October 2020. There has been a 1 per cent increase in total entry restrictions such as passenger bans and airport closures, and a 41 per cent increase in restrictive measures related to visa suspensions and invalidation. Simultaneously, there was a 1 per cent decrease in medical requirements for conditional entry while health surveillance such contact tracing apps increased by 3 per cent. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 167 countries, territories or areas have issued 681 exceptions enabling mobility despite travel restrictions. Between 19 and 26 October 2020, 17 countries, territories or areas issued 29 new exceptions whilst 7 countries, territories or areas removed 12 exceptions.

As the pandemic’s effects continue to vary widely across world regions, mobile populations encounter diverse challenges depending on the policy and epidemiological contexts in their sending, transit, and receiving areas.

Regulations and measures are evolving rapidly, and mobile populations often lack timely, accurate information about these changes. These populations are also frequently in vulnerable socioeconomic situations and have been especially impacted by the global economic downturn generated by the pandemic. Furthermore, in crisis contexts,

COVID-19 has exacerbated existing gaps in access to basic services and protection challenges, particularly for the most vulnerable groups. To address these and other questions, IOM missions around the world are working with governments and partners to ensure that migrants, whether in regular or irregular situations, as well as returnees and forcibly displaced persons, are included in all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness, response, and recovery efforts.