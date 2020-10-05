COVID-19 Disease Response | Situation Report 30 | 19 September - 2 October 2020

33,842,281 Confirmed cases in over 200 countries, territories or areas

1,010,634 Deaths from COVID-19

93,011 Restrictions on mobility have been adopted by 219 countries, territories or areas

$269 M Received by IOM for its Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Coronavirus 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Since it was initially reported on 31 December 2019, the disease known as COVID-19 has spread rapidly across the globe, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on 11 March 2020. As of 2 October, nearly 34 million confirmed cases have been reported and the symbolic bar of 1 million deaths has been passed globally since the outbreak began. Confirmed cases have been reported in more than 200 countries/territories/ areas, with new cases reporting daily.

As of 28 September 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 93,011 travel restrictions indicating an increase of two per cent from 91,370 travel restrictions reported on 21 September 2020. There has been an increase of 9 per cent in other restrictions such as new documents needed for travel and an increase of 2 per cent in other limitations. Simultaneously, there was a 1 per cent decrease in restrictions on passengers arriving from specific countries, territories or areas. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 176 countries, territories or areas have issued 757 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 21 and 28 September 2020, 11 countries, territories or areas issued 16 new exceptions whilst 5 countries, territories or areas removed 8 exceptions.

In migrant camps, camp-like settings, reception centres and dormitories, there are increasing reports of confirmed cases and a heightened risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 due to overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, poor nutrition, and limited access to health services. These conditions greatly contribute to the risk of an infectious disease outbreak in locations that currently have no known cases and/or to increasing the risk of transmission if it is already present. To address these and other challenges, IOM missions around the world are working with governments and partners to ensure that migrants, whether in regular or irregular situations, as well as returnees and forcibly displaced persons, are included in all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.