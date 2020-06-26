COVID-19 Disease Response | Situation Report 21 | 20 - 26 June 2020

9,296,202 Confirmed cases in more than 200 countries, territories or areas

479,133 Deaths

68,721 Restrictions on mobility have been adopted by 219 countries, territories or areas

1,331 IOM movements cancelled

$186M Received by IOM for its Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Coronavirus 2019

Situation Overview

Since it was initially reported on 31 December 2019, the illness known as Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has spread rapidly across the globe, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on 11 March 2020. As of 26 June, over 9.3 million confirmed cases and some 480,000 deaths have been reported globally since the outbreak began. Confirmed cases have been reported in more than 200 countries/territories/ areas, with new cases and countries reporting daily.

The COVID-19 impact on global mobility continues to vary depending on the different measures issued by governments and authorities. As of 25 June, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 68,721 travel restrictions, indicating an increase of three per cent from 66,610 restrictions recorded on 18 June. Additionally, there has been an increase of 13 per cent in medical restrictions and an increase of 12 per cent in other requirements such as new documents for travel. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, a total of 169 countries, territories or areas have issued 647 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 18 and 25 June, eight countries, territories or areas have issued 21 new exceptions whilst 24 countries, territories or areas have removed 84 exceptions.

In migrant camps, camp-like settings, reception centres and dormitories, there are increasing reports of confirmed cases and a heightened risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 due to overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, poor nutrition, and limited access to health services. These conditions greatly contribute to the risk of an infectious disease outbreak in locations that currently have no known cases and/or to increasing the risk of transmission if it is already present. To address these and other challenges, IOM missions around the world are working with governments and partners to ensure that migrants, whether in regular or irregular situations, as well as returnees and forcibly displaced persons, are included in all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.