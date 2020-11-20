World
COVID-19: Digital and remote approaches in eliminating female genital mutilation and child marriage
Attachments
01- Introduction
Digital information technologies and social media platforms have become important means of communication used by UNICEF and its partners. The physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic have further strengthened reliance on mass media, social media and mobile technology as a way of reaching and engaging with intended audiences. Even where access to digital resources remains limited, country programmes are launching innovative approaches to continue social and behaviour change activities despite the physical distancing challenge, combining new and more traditional communication methods. This guidance note is designed to support country programmes to conduct quality, evidence-based, meaningful and measurable engagement for prevention of harmful practices programming, even when interpersonal communication is not possible. In particular, this note will:
Outline commonly used digital communications resources and their functions
Provide insights into information that can help design and/or refine behavioural and social norms programming for digital approaches
Highlight a series of tips for conducting effective digital engagement activities
Outline complementary channels to enhance the reach of digital approaches
Review areas for monitoring and evaluation of digital activities
Point readers to relevant risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) resources
Summarize key considerations for choosing digital approaches