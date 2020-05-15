COVID-19 Demography Evidence Summary No.1

This is the first of a weekly COVID-19 Demography Evidence Summary (DES) to signpost DFID and other UK government departments to the latest relevant evidence and discourse on COVID19 to inform and support their response. It is a result of 4 hours of work per week and is not intended to be a comprehensive summary of available evidence on COVID-19 but aims to make original documents easily accessible to decision-makers which, if relevant to them, they could refer to before making decisions.

This DES looks specifically to the demographic indicators that impact on transmission/spreading and mortality rate, and the emerging policy advice on tailoring such responses to account for demographic indicators.

Read the full report