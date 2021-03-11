COVID-19 Data Explorer - Tracking COVID-19 Vaccine Roll-Out in Countries with Humanitarian Crises

The COVID-19 Data Explorer brings together data to show the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – the virus and its secondary impact – for countries affected by humanitarian or refugee crises. With thanks to the contribution of many IASC partners, the COVID-19 Data Explorer now showcases 50 datasets from more than 25 sources.

Two new features has been added to the COVID-19 Data Explorer. In response to the action point at the IASC Principals Meeting in July, OCHA is now producing a Monthly Highlights that pulls out the key analysis from the data on the Explorer and complemented by other information. The Monthly Highlights are a quick way to stay up to date on the latest trends of how the pandemic is impacting GHO countries. The latest Monthly Highlights can be found here.

Another new feature of the dashboard is tracking COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in HRP countries. In real-time, this feature allows you to track WHERE vaccines are delivered. WHO is providing the vaccines (source country or procured). HOW much vaccine has been delivered. WHAT type of vaccine. The COVID-19 Data Explorer does this through tracking: COVAX Interim Forecast and delivered; Other doses delivered (procured or donated); the Humanitarian Buffer (once operational and deliveries begin); and the number of doses administered.

Collaboration: Data from WHO, UNICEF, UNHCR, WFP, IOM, IDMC OCHA, UNESCO, Our World in Data, World Bank, Global Health 50/50 and others.