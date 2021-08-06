COVID-19 Data Explorer: Global Humanitarian Operations Monthly Highlights, 31 July 2021

Highlights:

In July, almost a third of the globally reported cases and half of the globally reported deaths were recorded in countries in the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO)-- more than 4.4 million cases and over 118,000 deaths. Overall cases and deaths in GHO countries slightly declined in July compared to the previous month, however this is not uniform. 10 GHO countries faced their largest surges since the beginning of the pandemic. In Myanmar, recorded deaths increased by 178 percent and cases by 88 per cent compared to the previous month. In Zimbabwe, the total number of cases and deaths reported almost doubled from the beginning of July to the end of the month. Other GHO countries that are facing severe surges are Bangladesh, Iraq, Libya and Mozambique.

In July, the 27 countries with a humanitarian response plan (HRP) received the most deliveries of COVID-19 vaccinations to date. 27 million doses were delivered to 15 HRP countries in July, bringing the total number of delivered vaccines to 100 million. Donations drove the increase, with 75 per cent of the 27 million delivered doses in July provided by the United States through COVAX. The increase in deliveries in July is positive, but significant gaps remain. More than 860 million vaccines -- or nine times the total delivered to date -- are still required for HRP countries to reach the WHO's target of vaccinating 40 per cent of each countries' populations by the end of the year.

Despite the limited quantities of vaccines delivered, the number of doses administered in HRP countries relative to deliveries has increased. However, more than half (16) of HRP countries have still only administered 50 per cent or less of delivered doses and six countries (Burkina Faso, CAR, Chad, DRC, Haiti, Syria) have administered less than 25 per cent. As deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to substantially increase toward the end of 2021, more support will be required to ensure countries and partners are able to accelerate the pace of administering vaccines without compromising other essential health services, particularly in the most fragile contexts.

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to disrupt immunization campaigns exposing millions of people to other vaccine-preventable diseases. Since the beginning of 2021, on average an estimated 123 million people per month have not received immunizations in 25 GHO countries with campaigns being postponed due to COVID-19. The majority of these campaigns targeted children and youth. In the 25 GHO countries with postponed immunization campaigns, more than half (17 countries) have had campaigns postponed in five or more months. Measles and Rubella was the most common campaign to be postponed.

Most schools in GHO countries are open, but education continues to be disrupted in almost 30 per cent of GHO countries with full or partial closures due to COVID-19. As cases rise, schools continue to be at risk of closure. In the last few months, several GHO countries have implemented brief school closures amidst rising cases, including in Zimbabwe, Iraq and Myanmar. As children and youth lack access to the technologies needed for home-based learning in most humanitarian contexts, it is critical schools are kept open wherever possible.