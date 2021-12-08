COVID-19 Data Explorer: Global Humanitarian Operations Monthly Highlights, 30 November 2021

Highlights:

Cases and deaths in countries within the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) declined by approximately 16 per cent and 14 per cent respectively in November compared to October. Despite the decline, concerning trends are on the horizon with cases and deaths rising globally and cases in Africa doubling in the final week of November.

On 26 November, the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 variant (B1.1.529) as a Variant of Concern, naming it Omicron. More data is needed to determine whether Omicron is more transmissible compared to previous variants, causes more severe symptoms, and its impact on the effectiveness of vaccines or natural immunity. While it is too early to definitively determine what Omicron means for humanitarian settings, countries with humanitarian emergencies are likely to be highly vulnerable because of their lack of vaccines and strained health systems. Omicron also comes at a time when countries are still battling waves of the Delta variant and economies are struggling to recover.

A record 121 million COVID-19 doses were delivered to 22 countries with an inter-agency humanitarian response plan (HRP) in November, increasing slightly from 117 million doses in October and a 137 per cent increase since August. Almost 49 million doses came from COVAX, the highest number of COVAX deliveries to date. The COVAX Facility also delivered its first doses through the Humanitarian Buffer, providing 1.6 million doses to Iran for refugees displaced by regional conflict.

Supply of COVID-19 vaccines continue to increase but most doses are going to a small number of HRP countries. In November, two-thirds of doses went to four countries (Pakistan, Venezuela, Nigeria, and Colombia). Only 18 per cent of delivered doses went to ten HRP countries with less than 10 percent population coverage. Based on the latest COVAX allocation (round 8/9), doses will continue to increase to HRP countries in December, but most will continue to be delivered to a small group of countries. Excluding Nigeria, less than one-third of the 91 million doses allocated in COVAX rounds 7-9 will go to HRP countries with less than 10 per cent population coverage.

There are several factors that could be driving low deliveries to most HRP countries, including low administration rates. On average, only 43 per cent of delivered doses have been administered in the 16 HRP countries with less than 10 per cent population coverage. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, less than 200,000 doses have been administered to date. South Sudan and Haiti have administered just over half of the 500,000 total doses they have received.

Two-thirds of HRP countries are off track to reach the WHO target of vaccinating 40 percent of populations by end of 2021 (based on 2 doses). Considering the latest COVAX allocations, without additional doses procured or donated (or a subsequent COVAX round in 2021) over half of HRP countries will enter 2022 with vaccination coverage below 20 per cent. It is critical HRP countries with the least population coverage are supported to ramp-up administration of vaccines.

COVID-19 continues to drive increases in violence against women and girls (VAW), according to a UN Women report launched in November. UN Women conducted surveys on VAW across 13 countries, including seven GHO countries - Kenya, Jordan, Nigeria, Colombia, Ukraine, Cameroon, and Paraguay. According to the study, almost half of women surveyed report being exposed directly or indirectly to violence amidst the pandemic.