COVID-19 Data Explorer: Global Humanitarian Operations Monthly Highlights, 30 April 2021

Top 5 highlights to know:

• In April, more than 7.2 million new cases and 160,000 deaths were recorded in countries in the Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) – a 21% increase in cases and a 32% increase in deaths from March. In countries with an inter-agency Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), cases and deaths continued to increase albeit at a slower pace than March. Cameroon experienced the sharpest rise in cases, growing by 52%.

• Over a third of HRP countries have recorded more cases in the first four months of 2021 than in the whole of 2020. The increase in 2021 is likely due to the presence of multiple Variants of Concern and relaxation of, or non-compliance with, public health and safety measures (PHSM). More than half of HRP countries are no longer considered in lockdown.

• In April, deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines increased by 40 percent, with 14 million doses delivered to 13 HRP countries. But over 80% of these went to just six countries. Five countries - Burkina Faso, Burundi, Central African Republic, Haiti and Chad - have not received COVID-19 vaccines.

• Administration of vaccines in HRP countries more than doubled in April, but remain only 1 per cent of the global number of vaccines administered. The overall ratio of delivered doses to administrations also improved, increasing from 17 percent of delivered doses at the end of March to 35 percent by the end of April.

However, there are significant disparities in countries’ ability to administer vaccines.

• The IMF economic outlook released in April forecasts a slow economic recovery for countries with humanitarian crises. For more than half of HRP countries, per capita output is not expected to return to preCOVID-19 levels (2019) until afer 2024. For more than a third of HRP countries, a return to pre-crisis levels is beyond the IMF forecast horizon of 2026. According to World Bank forecasts, by the end of 2021 an additional 19.4 million people will be pushed into extreme poverty in 17 countries with a Humanitarian Response Plan.