Covid-19: The current health crisis could trigger a food crisis

In addition to essential short-term crisis responses, it is crucial to uphold long-term development measures and transform food systems

The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the world’s poorest people hardest. In many countries, the health system is inadequate and social security is virtually non-existent. Another issue is that the governments of the poorest countries have no means with which to provide bail-out packages for its citizens. The 820 million people suffering from hunger are especially at risk. If freedom of movement, trade and transport are restricted or halted altogether, it will not be possible for these people to grow enough food or earn the money they need to buy it. As a result, both their health and their food supply is at greater risk than for people in more affluent countries. In addition, the threat of recession is set to plunge more people into hunger and poverty. The international system of humanitarian aid has already been placed under great pressure by numerous crises prior to this, and is now facing an additional challenge in the form of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, this crisis could open the door to strengthening international solidarity and making the world a fairer, more sustainable place.