COVID-19 crisis: How to adapt your data collection for monitoring and accountability? (Version 1 - 7 April 2020)

CartONG has adapted its activities and the support it provides to the national and international aid sector to the Covid 19 crisis. This note aims to answer the questions raised by several of our NGO partners in the recent days.

CartONG remains attentive to the needs of the actors of the sector, so do not hesitate to contact us at: partnerships[at]cartong[dot]org if you need information management support during the covid-19 crisis or if you wish to give us feedback on this publication.

While humanitarian and development programs need to adapt to the epidemic by integrating the constraints of social distancing (limiting the frequency, proximity and quantity of “face-to-face” activities), the same applies to Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) and accountability mechanisms.

This note is intended for headquarters and field teams in charge of M&E and aims to help them adapt by summarizing the possible technological alternatives concerning: