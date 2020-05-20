COVID-19: Council adopts €3 billion assistance package to support neighbouring partners

The Council today adopted a decision to provide up to 3 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to ten enlargement and neighbourhood partners to help them cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial assistance will be provided in the form of loans on highly favourable terms and allocated as follows:

Albania: €180 million

Bosnia-Herzegovina: €250 million

Georgia: €150 million

Jordan: €200 million

Kosovo*: €100 million

Moldova: €100 million

Montenegro: €60 million

Republic of North Macedonia: €160 million

Tunisia: €600 million

Ukraine: €1200 million.

EU assistance will help these jurisdictions cover their immediate financing needs which have increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Together with the support from the International Monetary Fund, the funds will help enhance macroeconomic stability and create space to allow resources to be allocated towards protecting citizens and to mitigating the negative socio-economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.

*This designation is without prejudice to positions on status, and is in line with UNSCR 1244/1999 and the ICJ Opinion on the Kosovo declaration of independence.

Decision on providing macro-financial assistance to enlargement and neighbourhood partners in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, 18 May 2020

Council greenlights €3 billion assistance package to support neighbouring partners (press release, 5 May 2020)

