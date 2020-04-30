COVID-19 in Conflict Areas – What the Private Sector Can Do

While global news coverage has focused heavily on Europe and North America, infections are quickly growing throughout the world and cases have now been reported also in countries like Syria and Yemen.

As the UN Secretary-General has cautioned, “we are only as strong as the weakest health system in our interconnected world”[1]. We have witnessed COVID-19 spreading across borders in a blink of an eye. Conflict, fragile healthcare systems, lack of medical resources, poverty, high density population and cultural norms are making it hard to contain the virus. The inability to suppress the spread of the novel coronavirus in conflict zones may reverse the gains made elsewhere.

The private sector should therefore urgently join forces with governments and international organizations to address the situation not only where they currently operate, but also in countries that are normally out of their purview, actions could include: