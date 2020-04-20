COVID-19 & child protection in fragile and humanitarian contexts

Globally, one in five children are living in areas affected by armed conflict. Of the 25.9 million refugees worldwide, half are children. An additional 17 million children remain internally displaced. These girls and boys are facing heightened vulnerability because of the fragile contexts they live in, marked by risks to their safety, exposure to violence, and inability to exercise their rights. In fragile contexts, least able to cope with a pandemic, the consequences of the COVID-19 virus could be catastrophic for children.

World Vision is responding to COVID-19 by scaling up preventative measures with a focus on fragile and humanitarian contexts. Over the next six months, World Vision’s response aims to reach 22.5 million people, half of them children, with efforts to strengthen health systems and workers, and child protection, education, food security and livelihoods interventions to support those impacted by COVID-19.

This brief outlines the child protection risks girls and boys are facing, and the proactive measures all duty bearers and stakeholders, including governments, donors, the United Nations (UN), and nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) must take, to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on children in fragile and humanitarian contexts.