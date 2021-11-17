COVID-­19 caused significant declines in regular vitamin A supplementation for young children in 2020: what is next?

Andreas Hasman, Annette Imohe, Julia Krasevec, Grainne Moloney, Victor M Aguayo

Summary box

Service disruptions caused significant declines in coverage of vitamin A supplementation in 2020.

The largest declines were in the first half of the year, following widespread suspension of mass campaigns.

Countries with the highest child mortality, and therefore the greatest need for supplementation, had the lowest coverage in 2020, reversing the situation in 2019.

In the context of COVID-19, vitamin A supplementation delivery through routine systems was more resilient than delivery in campaigns.