COVID-19 – Cargo Entry Point Update, 14 April 2020

Background

In an effort to have an overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Humanitarian Supply Chains in the world, the Logistics Cluster is compiling updates on entry point for cargo. The table below reflects updates received from other organisations and the private sector. As per the Logistics Cluster mandate, the information gathered focuses only on cargo transport, not passengers’ restrictions. Also note that this list is not exhaustive and will be updated based on the information received on a day-to-day basis.

Should your organisation be able to provide verified information on cargo entry points, kindly send it to covid-19@logcluster.org(including the source) before 16:00 every day.