COVID-19 and women’s rights organizations: Bridging response gaps and demanding a more just future (Policy Brief No. 20)

Summary

This brief provides evidence of the different ways in which women’s rights organizations have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the predicament that many of them face of increased relevance and demand at the same time as civic closure, restrictive work conditions and diminishing funding. By showcasing the critical roles these organizations are playing in the context of the pandemic as essential service providers, advocates and watchdogs, this brief also identifies a set of recommendations to strengthen them in the immediate term and pave the way for a more equal post-COVID future.