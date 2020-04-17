COVID-19 and Women’s Human Rights: Guidance (15 April 2020)

WHAT IS THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE?

Stay-at-home restrictions and other measures restricting the movement of people contribute to an increase in genderbased violence, a finding confirmed by media reports, official statements and information received from OHCHR field presences and human rights defenders in many countries.

Women and girls already in abusive situations are more exposed to increased control and restrictions by their abusers, with little or no recourse to seek support. Hotlines receive reports of women being threatened with being thrown out of their homes, exposed to the infection, or having financial resources and medical aid withheld. Accessing help can also be more difficult due to confinement with the abuser. Some hotlines are reporting a decrease in contacts, which they attribute to difficulties in making private calls, while text messages and emails are reportedly increasing. Services needed by victims may be deprioritized, including shelters, health care services, police and justice sector services.

There are reports of shelters for gender-based violence survivors being closed or transformed into homeless shelters, as well as reports of emergency hotlines operating with reduced service and mobile clinics and counselling services being cancelled.

Another obstacle to accessing services is fear of the spread of the virus. According to media reports, some shelters have asked women to provide negative COVID-19 tests to be accepted, but tests are not widely accessible.

What are some promising practices?

States, media and OHCHR field presences have reported on a number of measures, including: Declaring gender-based violence-related services as essential. Spain and Portugal listed the provision of protection and assistance services to victims of gender-based violence as an essential activity to remain operational during the lockdown.

In New York, United States, shelters have also reportedly been categorized as essential services.Expanding availability of alternative accommodation to avoid confinement with abusers. Reports from Italy refer of efforts to convert existing structures into new shelters and to find additional accommodation through on-line booking services. Media reports indicate that France will finance up to 20,000 hotel nights for women escaping a violent partner.

In Portugal, two new emergency shelters were opened with capacity for a 100 people.14 Putting in place accessible, diversified and proactive systems to alert authorities and protect victims. According to media reports, the government of Spain announced a chat service with geolocation, enabling victims to contact the police, as well as a chat service to provide psychological support during isolation.15 In the Canary Islands (Spain) and in France, victims of domestic violence can reportedly go to a pharmacist requesting a “Mask 19”, a code word to seek