COVID-19 and violence against women and girls: Addressing the shadow pandemic

This brief presents emerging evidence of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on violence against women and girls (VAWG). The brief advocates for measures that prevent and respond to VAWG in the current circumstances of lockdown as well as for investments that ensure the safety of women and girls in longer-term recovery plans. It makes recommendations to be considered by all sectors of society, from governments and multilateral institutions to civil society organizations, private companies, and donors, with examples of actions already taken.

In addition to providing the latest research and data on VAWG in the context of the public health crisis, the brief considers the social and economic implications of this “shadow pandemic”, which at present are on track to endure long after the immediate health threat posed by COVID-19 has passed.