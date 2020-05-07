COVID-19 and Pregnancy, Interim Guidance (Dated 27-02-2020)

Risk to pregnant women

• Information from published scientific reports about susceptibility of pregnant women to COVID-19 is not available. Pregnant women experience immunologic and physiologic changes which might make them more susceptible to viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19.

• Pregnant women might be at risk for severe illness, morbidity, or mortality compared to the general population as observed in cases of other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, during pregnancy.

• Pregnant women should engage in usual preventive actions to avoid infection like washing hands often and avoiding people who are sick.

Effects on pregnancy outcomes

• Information on adverse pregnancy outcomes in pregnant women with COVID-19 is lacking.

• Pregnancy loss, including miscarriage and stillbirth, has been observed in cases of infection with other related coronaviruses during pregnancy. Also, high fevers during the first trimester of pregnancy can increase the risk of certain birth defects.

• However, in limited recent case series of infants born to mothers with COVID-19 published in the peer-reviewed literature, none of the infants have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Additionally, virus was not detected in samples of amniotic fluid.

Effects to the foetus of a pregnant woman

• Whether a pregnant woman with COVID-19 can transmit the virus that causes COVID-19 to her foetus or neonate by other routes of vertical transmission (before, during, or after delivery) is still unknown.

• Based on limited case reports, adverse infant outcomes (e.g., preterm birth) have been reported among infants born to mothers positive for COVID-19 during pregnancy. However, it is not clear that these outcomes were related to maternal infection, and at this time the risk of adverse infant outcomes is not known.

• Currently, there is no information on long-term health effects on infants either with COVID19, or those exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 in utero. In general, prematurity and low birth weight are associated with adverse long-term health effects.