COVID-19 and the nature-health-nexus

The global health crisis of COVID-19 has brought the world to a halt. These unprecedented times have devastated economies and caused socio-economic damages on top of an ongoing environmental and climate crisis.

What will this mean for the developing world and some of the world’s Least Developed Countries (LDCs)? People in developing countries are projected to lose at least US$ 220 billion in income due to COVID-19 in 2020 — a year when all countries were due to submit enhanced and ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.

