COVID-19 and Gender-Based Violence: Workplace Risks and Responses - A Guidance Note for Employers

This guidance note seeks to inform employers about the heightened risks of gender-based violence as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and outline ways in which employers can address these risks, improve employee and community well-being, and create a safe and resilient workplace.

Overview

Gender-based violence increases during public health emergencies. Increases in violence can be due to reduced access to necessities, financial stress, the potential breakdown of societal infrastructures, quarantines and social isolation, family separation in conflict or fragile contexts, or the inability to escape abusive partners.

The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic is a public health emergency of a global scale. Millions of people have been infected, hundreds of thousands have died and many more are suffering economically. Baseline forecasts envision a 5.2 percent contraction in global GDP in 2020—the deepest global recession in eight decades.

Thirty-one million additional gender-based violence cases are expected globally in the first six months of COVID-19 lockdowns, and an additional 15 million cases of gender-based violence are expected for every three months that lockdowns continue. Many more people are working from home as a result of the lockdowns, increasing stress in domestic relationships and sometimes exacerbating violence.

Furthermore, certain groups of people such as essential workers and those suspected to be carriers of COVID-19, may also be at risk of stigmatization, discrimination, and violence.

Gender-based violence has serious negative consequences for people affected by violence, their families and communities, including immediate impacts on safety, mental, physical, and sexual health and well-being. Longer-term impacts can include mental, physical and sexual impairment, financial hardship, economic insecurity, and homelessness.

In addition to the harm caused to people directly affected, gender-based violence can negatively impact employers in a variety of ways, including:

Exposing employees and customers to increased health risk

Reducing productivity

Increasing absenteeism or turnover of employees

Reducing employee engagement

Increasing safety and security costs, and

Damaging the employers’ public image or affecting customer satisfaction

In some countries, gender-based violence is estimated to cost up to 3.7 percent of GDP—more than double what most governments spend on education. Gender-based violence also directly affects the business bottom line, with research from Fiji showing that high rates of domestic and sexual violence translate into lost staff time and reduced productivity that is equivalent to almost 10 days of work per employee each year. While this research is specific to Fiji, similar costs of violence are expected in other contexts.