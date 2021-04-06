COVID-19 and the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) and Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) programmes

Simon Little, Calum McLean, Elayn Sammon and input from experts on Social Protection Approaches to COVID-19: Expert Advice (SPACE)

This document was drafted in September 2020 and the data referenced was accurate at the time of writing.

INTRODUCTION

FCDO Turkey commissioned SPACE to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the principal cash vehicles active in Turkey: Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) and Conditional Cash Transfers for Education (CCTE) programmes, both funded by the EU through the EUR 6 billion Facility for Refugees in Turkey (FRiT) programme and managed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and UNICEF respectively.

For reasons of time, the learning exercise was divided into four key areas of investigation: i)

Impact/Disruption caused by COVID-19; ii) Adaptations in programming; iii) Coordination and iv)

Future Direction/Alignment with Government of Turkey (GoT) social protection approaches. SPACE interviewed key non-governmental stakeholders involved in delivering both the ESSN and CCTE. A standard set of questions were developed with the input/approval of FCDO Turkey, and these were adjusted depending on the institutional home of the interviewee.

The first and second set of questions sought to ascertain to the degree to which the ESSN and CCTE had been affected by COVID-19, and what preventive/remedial measures partners had introduced to maintain operational functionality. This is especially important given the scale of the ESSN and CCTE, relations between the GoT and EU, and links between humanitarian cash transfers and the government led social protection system.