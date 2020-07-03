COVID 19 and conflict sensitivity Rapid Operational Conflict Risk and Prevention Tool (June 2020)

Purpose

COVID 19, and the different actions by governments and other authorities to try to control it, are triggering tensions and undermining relationships in many of the contexts where WFP works - or run the risk thereof. At the same time our programming is adapting to the changing context, including suspension of some programmes, changing modalities (mainly from in-kind to cash, but also mixed) and target groups, including a major pivot from rural to urban populations.

There are risks that all these changes can result in our interventions being inadvertently caught up in, and contribute to, tensions or conflict. Similarly, it also offers new opportunities to support social cohesion, mitigation and reduction in tensions, as an important contribution to peace.

Analysing the possible risks and opportunities in a systematic manner enables us to make important enhancements and adjustments to our operations facilitating efforts to be conflict sensitive. This is important both in contexts where tensions are already manifesting in view of COVID, but likewise as a preventative measure making the impact of our adjustments more effective and reducing potential future risks. This document first outlines important risks emerging from COVID 19 and national responses to it, and secondly provides a simple tool which includes a list of key questions to support operational staff in analysing how WFP programming can get caught up in conflict. This is complemented by a table whereby the risks are accompanied by possible mitigation measures to support programme adjustments.

Should a country operation request further support in applying the tool, the may be supported with a virtual Diagnostic Clinic that will help them clarify the work needed for their operation to be conflict sensitive. This will be designed by the Regional Bureau and the WFP Peace & Conflict Advisor, where present, with the support of the Peace & Conflict Team at HQ and will draw on all relevant expertise to support a specially tailored ‘clinic.’ This tool should be used in association with WFP’s Medium Term Programme Framework (MTPF) related guidance, when planning for adjustments or scale up of existing programming or start of new ones. It is relevant for all MTPF support areas and pillars.