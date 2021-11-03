COVID-19 and Climate-smart Health Care: Health Sector Opportunities for a Synergistic Response to the COVID-19 and Climate Crises

Introduction

Affecting almost every country in the world, the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by the SARSCoV-2 coronavirus, has been a stark reminder of the perennial threat of emerging infectious diseases and the chronic fragilities of the world’s health systems, economies, and societies.

The global impacts of COVID-19 are far-reaching and diverse, including death, ill health, widespread mental distress, worsening poverty, and widening inequality within and between countries.

Like COVID-19, climate change has immediate and projected wide-ranging, long-term impacts on human health, including stressing food systems, economies, and communities as well as pushing more people into poverty, through the frequent occurrences of extreme weather events. The serious difficulties facing health systems and other institutions in tackling the ongoing pandemic underscore the likelihood that many may also be ill-equipped to protect and save lives under the stress of climate change.

It is also important to consider that these crises are occurring simultaneously, not one after another. As the world struggles to respond and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, it must simultaneously cope with climate change. The convergence of COVID-19 and the climate crisis has compounding impacts. Climate-related disasters are complicating the COVID-19 response in several parts of the world. For example, in November 2020, the Philippines was hit by two major typhoons, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and leading to overcrowded evacuation centers. Amidst the circumstances, it was not possible to maintain the physical-distancing restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 crisis at these centers. Similarly, when the state of California (in the United States) was ravaged by weeks of wildfires in late 2020, destroying houses and leading to the relocation of entire communities, people were faced with dual respiratory threats. Conversely, COVID-19 can exacerbate the ongoing climate change-related vulnerabilities of communities. For example, the health systems of small-island developing states, which are already challenged by sea-level rises and other climate-related hazards, must assume additional responsibilities related to the pandemic response.

The COVID-19 crisis has naturally focused global attention on the health sector. This attention and increased scrutiny need to also extend to the health sector’s own contribution to the climate crisis through its carbon footprint. This contribution is a nontrivial matter, particularly in high- and middle-income countries: the sector’s energy consumption, transport systems, and supply chain make up 4.4 percent of net global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and so far shows little sign of shifting from current trajectories.

Growing health care waste from personal protective equipment (PPE) has overwhelmed many hospital waste-management systems, posing significant threats to human health and the environment. As COVID-19 vaccine campaigns scale up around the world, the challenges of managing vaccine waste in a broad diversity of settings are also a concern. Investments in cold-chain technologies and infrastructure risk locking many countries into carbon-intensive vaccine systems for decades to come. Concomitantly, investments in climate-smart, energy-efficient cold chains offer the possibility of transformation. The pandemic, therefore, adds a layer of sustainability challenges, but also presents opportunities for the health sector.

Today, there exists a unique opportunity, indeed a necessity, to take on the pandemic and the climate crisis in tandem. Response to and recovery from COVID-19 creates a moment for accelerating climate action worldwide. It makes sense for this action to begin with the health sector. The objective of this report is to describe some of the actions that the health sector can take during the COVID-19 response and recovery efforts to tackle both the COVID-19 pandemic and enhance resilience to climate change threats, including limiting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The report begins with a description of the links between COVID-19, climate change, and human health. Building on the World Bank’s climate- smart health care approach (World Bank 2017) and integrating the World Bank’s Multiphase Programmatic Approach (MPA) into the global COVID-19 response ( World Bank 2020), this report suggests a series of areas to be addressed, with corresponding interventions to guide ongoing as well as pipeline activities and investments targeted at the pandemic. These interventions are suggested because they would enable the health sector to leapfrog toward climate-smart universal health coverage (UHC). The report is also illustrated by case studies showcasing where low- and middleincome countries have incorporated sustainable interventions in their health sectors to strengthen their COVID-19 emergency responses, while also assisting with climate adaptation or mitigation.

This report is targeted at leaders and operational teams in multilateral development banks (MDBs) and other development finance institutions, particularly those working in the areas of health, nutrition, and population. It can guide the ongoing design of health investments that address the global COVID-19 health emergency response and recovery efforts as well as help prepare for the next pandemic and potential future social or environmental crises. The messages of this report will also be useful for other development agencies, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), ministries of health, and health agencies, as well as policy makers committed to building enduring, resilient, and sustainable health systems.