COVID-19 and climate: Possible geographical and temporal patterns - A review of climate scenarios for COVID-19 spread, April 3, 2020

Summary

Weather factors play a role in the spread of influenza and there is an interest in investigating if weather factors play a role in the spread of Covid-19. If this were the case, valuable information on future temporal and geographical scenarios of Covid-19 expansion could be obtained.

Very recent (and not yet peer-reviewed) research points to some influence of weather factors in the transmissibility of SARS-Cov2, specifically that colder temperatures and lower humidity may favour transmission. While a number of studies show a significant correlation between temperature, humidity and disease transmission, the two factors explain only a small fraction of the overall variation in transmission rates.

A model was identified that relates the reproductive number of SARS-Cov-2 with temperature and humidity. Using global data on these two variables, we prepared maps showing the broad patterns of potential SARS-CoV-2 transmission and how this might change during the calendar year. We wanted to know whether there are countries in areas of WFP intervention where scenarios of potentially enhanced transmission might develop, in particular those with high levels of poverty, food insecurity and high exposure to the economic impacts of Covid-19.

It needs to be stressed that the results shown here are not predictive of Covid-19 spread in any way, shape or form. Having been derived from long-term averages of weather variables, they need to be viewed as maps of potential environmental suitability rather than maps of specific SARS-Cov-2 reproductive number.

Areas of suitable climate conditions for transmission during the month of March broadly replicate the major areas of current Covid-19 spread along a belt between 30 to 50 N. In August, suitability decreases in the northern hemisphere and increases in southern hemisphere countries.

Where decreases in climate suitability take place, this does not imply that numbers of infected people and fatalities will automatically decrease by virtue of weather alone. These decreases can only come about by pursuing public health measures, as the transmission of SARS-Cov-2 remains significant. At most, this may indicate that these measures may have a greater chance of producing improved results before suitability increases again towards the end of the year.