COVID-19 in Africa — global solidarity critical to avert economic, humanitarian crisis

The making of a perfect storm

The global community is racing to slow down and eventually halt the spread of coronavirus. In Africa, the virus has spread to dozens of countries and more than 2,500 people have died. Governments and health authorities across the continent are striving to limit widespread infections.

In recent prediction modelling, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of the likelihood of a more prolonged outbreak in Africa. This would overwhelm medical capacity.

