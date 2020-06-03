World + 26 more
COVID-19 Africa Emergency Response Situation Report #1
Attachments
World Vision is responding to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis through a multi-sectoral approach; working in collaboration with local authorities, frontline health workers, academic institutions, faith leaders and communities, and local NGOs. We are active on the ground and scaling up our prevention and response work across Africa, including in fragile contexts.The coronavirus response comes on top of climate change effects such as recurrent drought, torrential floods and locust invasions – all destroying crops and livelihoods.
Key Messages
World Vision is concerned about the impact that the COVID-19 health crisis could have on the children and communities we serve.
We urge the world to unite to focus on the most vulnerable children, especially refugees and displaced children, and those living in communities with low access or weak health systems.
