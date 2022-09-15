World

COVAX: Key learnings for future pandemic preparedness and response

Evaluation and Lessons Learned
Overview This white paper outlines three key COVAX learnings for future pandemic preparedness and response. Drawing upon COVAX’s unique experience enabling an unprecedented global rollout at scale during a pandemic, it highlights challenges encountered and subsequent impact on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the actions COVAX took in response and recommendations for the future.

