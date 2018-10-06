CASE LAW. A. Court of Justice Confrontation on relocation – The Court of Justice endorses the emergency scheme for compulsory relocation of asylum seekers within the European Union: Slovak Republic and Hungary v. Council. Joined Cases C-643/15 & C-647/15, Slovak Republic and Hungary v. Council of the European Union, Judgment of the Court (Grand Chamber) of 6 September 2017, EU:C:2017:631

Read the full article in the Common Market Law Review.