The Country Preparedness Package in the Pacific at a glance

The Country Preparedness Package (CPP) is a joint initiative by the Governments and the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT). The CPP is intended to strengthen preparedness and collaboration between national and international actors in a disaster response. The CPP is developed and agreed with the national governments before a disaster. Throughout the process, national actors become more aware of the international tools and services and how they can be activated. This will enable a more ‘demand-driven’ response, tailored to the specific context. The CPP also helps international actors become more aware of the existing national systems and structures by clearly documenting and making key information available to all. This will help ensure that responses are nationally-led with international actors supporting the existing national structures.