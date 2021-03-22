Country-Level ASIS: an agriculture drought monitoring system

Background

The Food and Agriculture Organization of United Nations (FAO) has developed an agricultural drought monitoring system to support individual countries to monitor and manage agricultural drought and the risks it entails. The tool uses satellite data to detect agricultural areas (farmland) in which crops might be affected by drought. The country-level version is based on the general methodological principles used in the Agriculture Stress Index System (ASIS), which is globally operational at FAO-Rome as a form of technical support to the Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) http://www.fao.org/ giews/earthobservation .

Country-level ASIS was created with the purpose of assisting countries to strengthen their agricultural drought monitoring and early warning systems. Once the tool is calibrated with field information (current land use maps, sowing dates, length of the crop cycle and crop coefficients), it offers more precise results regarding the water stress periods for different crops than the global tool.

The surveillance of agricultural drought is a continuous activity along the year. It is based on satellite information received from FAO every 10-day, which is an ideal time period for monitoring annual crops because it takes into account the water contribution made by soil water holding capacity. The final results are then summed up in maps that are easily interpreted by decision-makers that can implement the drought mitigation activities on time. As Country-level ASIS identifies administrative units that are most likely to be affected by drought, the tool is also useful to guide public investments such as harvesting rainwater, irrigation and establishing or preserving water reserves.