Country Health Cluster/Sector Dashboard (June 2020)

The Health Cluster Dashboard as of June 2020 includes COVID-19 figures (COVID-19 PiN/targeted and funding requested/received for COVID-19), when Country Health Clusters have made these publicly available. Not all Country Health Clusters have COVID-19 figures publicly available.

• When available, updated Humanitarian Response Plans, COVID-19 extensions and country COVID-19 response plans are hyperlinked from the Country Cluster name.

• Figures in red represent figures from country COVID-19 response plans.

• Taking into account the different country realities, it is currently not possible to display a grand total of PiN/Targeted and funding requested/received without double counting. There are therefore three subtotals: