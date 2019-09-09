Country Experiences in South-South and Triangular Cooperation Enabled by the United Nations Rome-based Agencies

Introduction

The successful Second High-level United Nations Conference on South-South Cooperation (or BAPA+40), which took place in March this year in Buenos Aires, confirmed the great contribution that South-South and Triangular Cooperation (SSTC) is making to strengthen country capacities for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). One of the key messages highlighted during this Conference by the UN Secretary-General was the need to strive towards more inclusive and equitable development.

Additionally, in line with the theme of this year’s High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, held in July in New York, there is a need to employ all means possible, including SSTC, to ensure that the 820+million food insecure and malnourished people, are not left behind in benefitting from development and humanitarian initiatives.

The Rome-based Agencies (RBAs), namely the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), are addressing this need through their work at different levels, building on their respective mandates and strengths. Examples include efforts to jointly promote SSTC in supporting family farming, creating opportunities for the rural youth, and empowering rural women for better access to markets.

This brochure has been jointly developed to showcase concrete examples of how the RBAs promote South-South initiatives at the country level. Focusing on the theme of the joint celebration of the 2019 UN Day for South-South Cooperation, leaving no one behind in achieving SDG 2, the cases highlight opportunities to enhance collaboration in the fight against hunger and malnutrition to realize zero hunger by 2030.