Country Examples of Practice: IOM’s observations from PSEA implementation in‐country

The entries in this collection of practices are organized following the Sections and Chapters of the 2016 Best Practice Guide on inter‐agency Community‐Based Complaint Mechanisms (“BPG”). In 2020 these examples will be inserted in the BPG as part of a comprehensive update.

BPG Section A: Ensuring Support and Active Engagement in the CBCM

Chapter 1: Humanitarian agencies

1. Engaging senior management

Active engagement from agencies participating in the CBCM is absolutely vital to the success of the mechanism. A tip in the Best Practice Guide is to have Senior Management of agency field offices as key points of contact. The North‐West Syria Cross Border response organized a briefing for the Heads of Offices in country on PSEA Network activities, the role of the Steering Committee providing oversight to the PSEA Network, and unpacking the CBCM and its functions. Afterwards, TORs of the PSEA Network and SOPs of the CBCM were shared with senior leadership.

2. Engagement with the inter‐cluster coordination group

The inter‐cluster coordination group (ICCG) can play various roles in PSEA in country, and it is good practice for the Network to engage with the ICCG as best fits for all actors. In Turkey, the ICCG is a high‐level awareness‐raising forum sharing information to the various clusters, and the Turkey action plan includes PSEA updates to the ICCG. In Lebanon, the ICCG has direct oversight over the PSEA Network, a more hands on role. In Yemen, the Inter‐Cluster Coordination Mechanism is consulted on PSEA activities (i.e. to sensitize cluster leads on the CBCM and coordinate referrals of complaints) but they are not actively involved in decision‐making ‐ as the inter‐agency CBCM is an agency‐run initiative, it is an important perception that the Clusters are not participating directly. The Clusters and the ICCG should in any arrangement understand the issue of SEA, support the Network, and help share information about the inter‐agency CBCM and PSEA in country. In Mali, the PSEA Network has identified the inter‐cluster group as a gateway for PSEA coordination. Collaboration between the PSEA Network and the inter‐cluster group allows information sharing on activities and trends and facilitates integration of PSEA throughout the clusters. The Mali Protection Cluster in particular plays a strong role, as it collects data, including data on PSEA, and within the cluster partners have been trained on PSEA.

3. Engaging Red Cross/Red Crescent actors in PSEA in country

In the North‐West Syria Cross Border response in Gaziantep, it was essential to engage the Red Cross / Red Crescent actors in country, as they have strong linkages to local systems. Although these actors are often not involved in UN‐wide inter‐agency coordination bodies, the Whole of Syria PSEA Coordinator identified that working with them would better enable the PSEA Network to gain support from national authorities in Turkey and local councils in Syria, including gaining access to hard to reach populations in Syria. After a meeting with the PSEA Coordinator, the Turkish Red Crescent Society (TRC) nominated a PSEA Focal Person and a PSEA training for TRC staff was conducted. The TRC Director attends senior management meetings to report on the collaboration between the PSEA Network and TRC.

4. Engagement with clusters and translation of materials

In Iraq, the PSEA Coordinator made formal presentations to the different clusters to introduce PSEA into their agendas. She created resource materials, 2‐pagers, and translated them into Arabic and Kurdish languages. It can be strategic to get resource materials translated into local languages before giving presentations on PSEA to the cluster leads and sectors.