Country Capacity Strengthening: Lessons from WFP Initiatives in National Evaluation Capacity Development

Supporting the 2014 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution (A/RES/69/237), the evaluation function of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is working with countries and partners across the globe on national evaluation capacity development (NECD). This brief identifies nine overarching lessons from five distinct NECD action areas since 2018. The five action areas are captured in five thematic briefs, that could be viewed below:

CONTEXT

WFP is increasingly engaging in a wide range of NECDrelated activities partnering with governments and nongovernmental actors around the world. This includes support for scaling up country-led evaluations (CLEs), so countries are leading evaluations that are useful to them in their contexts.

Reflecting on this experience, WFP captured the learning in a series of five briefs that documented 22 initiatives in 25 countries between 2018 and 2022.

The briefs were guided by UNEG’s Theory of Change for NECD, the five pathways of WFP’s Corporate Framework for Country Capacity Strengthening (CCS) and the three domains for capacity development: enabling environment, organizational, individual.