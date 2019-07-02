02 Jul 2019

Country-based Pooled Funds: $836M allocated to 1,455 humanitarian projects in 2018

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 02 Jul 2019 View Original
© OCHA/G.Seifo
In 2017, Khaled was displaced with his family from Palmyra. Last year, he told UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock how happy he was to finally be able to go to school. In Syria, the humanitarian fund improved the delivery of humanitarian aid and essential services in many hard-to-reach areas by providing direct funding to Syrian NGOs with reliable access inside the country.
© OCHA/G.Seifo

In 2018, the humanitarian community was challenged by unprecedented levels of humanitarian suffering that left 133 million people needing emergency assistance. Of the $25 billion required to provide aid, donors contributed $15 billion to UN-coordinated appeals. A record $950 million of that amount was channelled through the OCHA-managed Country-based Pooled Funds (CBPFs) in support of emergency responses.

CBPFs allow donors to pool their contributions into single, unearmarked funds to support local humanitarian efforts. This enables humanitarian partners in crisis-affected countries to deliver timely, coordinated and principled assistance.

