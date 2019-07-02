Country-based Pooled Funds: $836M allocated to 1,455 humanitarian projects in 2018

In 2018, the humanitarian community was challenged by unprecedented levels of humanitarian suffering that left 133 million people needing emergency assistance. Of the $25 billion required to provide aid, donors contributed $15 billion to UN-coordinated appeals. A record $950 million of that amount was channelled through the OCHA-managed Country-based Pooled Funds (CBPFs) in support of emergency responses.

CBPFs allow donors to pool their contributions into single, unearmarked funds to support local humanitarian efforts. This enables humanitarian partners in crisis-affected countries to deliver timely, coordinated and principled assistance.

