Countries Reporting: Socio-Economic Impacts of COVID-19 Response

Rapid situation tracking for COVID-19 socioeconomic impacts

To date, children have been spared from the direct health effects of the COVID-19 virus. They are the hidden victims of the pandemic rather than the face of it. Yet children around the world have had their lives upended because of actions taken to contain the disease. Families are facing heightened stress under lockdown with many experiencing financial insecurity. And children are missing out on life-saving vaccines and much-needed free meals because of the suspension of services. While others experience increasing threats to their safety and wellbeing as services that prevent and respond to violence, abuse and neglect are suspended. Many children, especially the most vulnerable, even risk losing their lives to preventable diseases because access to healthcare is disrupted. Measures taken by governments to contain and mitigate the pandemic are having persistent and far-reaching impacts on children’s lives.

​​​​This dashboard presents rapid data that track some of the indirect socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19. It is based on recent data collection efforts from UNICEF Country Offices that entails a survey of over 100 questions. Please note that data are “as reported by countries”. Conflicting data and anomalies are currently being followed up. The data are high frequency and will be updated on a weekly basis.

Navigate to a section on the left of the dashboard to view country- and regional-level data.