Counterterrorism Measures - Position Paper, January 2019

NRC is obliged to comply with counterterrorism legislation and sanctions from a number of jurisdictions. At the same time, we are committed to the humanitarian principles. This paper sets out the main principles that allow NRC to deliver assistance and protection in compliance with both.

Legal and Contractual Obligations

NRC is obliged to comply with counterterrorism legislation and sanctions from a number of jurisdictions, including countries of registration, countries of operation and donor states.

NRC receives most of its income from institutional donors. Donor agreements and regulations may reflect the counterterrorism laws of the relevant donor state. They may also establish contractual requirements beyond the relevant legal obligations.

At the same time, NRC is obliged to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). NRC is also committed to act in a manner consistent with International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law, including the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the European Convention of Human Rights, as well as International Refugee Law.