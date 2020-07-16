Countering Stigmatization in the Context of COVID-19

Paper prepared by Results Group 1 Centrality of Protection sub-group for the IASC Operations and Advocacy Group 11 June 2020

Background

This paper was prepared by the Results Group 1 Centrality of Protection sub-group to inform the 18 June dedicated session of the OPAG on the protection implications COVID-19. It is focused specifically on the issue of stigmatization as a common underlying dynamic, heightened as a result of COVID, which is creating and exacerbating risks of violence, coercion, and deliberate deprivation of vulnerable people. The aim of this paper is (1) to provide an overview of trends, key resources and actions to identify and counter stigma, and anticipate it’s potential consequences, as a humanitarian system-wide effort, and (2) to inform OPAG discussion and consideration of possible actions needed to enhance IASC efforts to anticipate, prevent, mitigate, and respond to COVID-19-related stigmatization and its consequences, including opportunities to strengthen and build on existing efforts. It is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on this topic.

Other protection implications of COVID-19 may also warrant future OPAG discussion and consideration, for example, (a) armed conflict and other situations of violence with respect to the protection of civilian populations and critical infrastructure (b) the deprivation of liberty, and (c) protection concerns associated with the restriction of population movements. The Centrality of Protection sub-group welcomes feedback from the OPAG on protection concerns it wishes to address.