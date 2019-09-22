Countdown to 2030: A Resource for Monitoring and Action: Country Profiles on Early Childhood Development

The Countdown to 2030 country profiles on early childhood development (ECD) are an important step in establishing a global monitoring and accountability system for ECD. The initiative is affiliated with the Countdown to 2030 for Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health. These profiles are intended to prompt further advocacy and action to advance ECD and to refine measurement and the collection of comparable country data in a number of areas critical to healthy development in the early years.

An accompanying brochure highlighting key data facts from the country profiles is also available.