Council of Delegates of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement - Resolution 5 Movement policy on internal displacement (Nairobi, 23 - 25 November 2009)

The Council of Delegates,

expressing its deep concern about the plight of tens of millions of persons who are forcibly uprooted and other persons and communities affected by displacement as a result of armed conflict, violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, and natural or human-induced disasters,

recalling and reaffirming the commitment of the components of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (Movement)to improving protection and assistance for refugees and internally displaced persons (IDP5) as expressed in the resolutions adopted by the International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (Resolution XXI, Manila 1981;

Resolution XVII, Geneva 1986; Resolution 4A, Geneva 1995; and Goal 2.3 of the Plan of Action of the 27th International Conference, Geneva 1999) as well as the resolutions adopted by the Council of Delegates (Resolution 9, Budapest 1991;Resolution 7, Birmingham 1993; Resolution 4, Geneva 2001; and Resolution 10, Geneva 2003),

recalling that international human rights law and international humanitarian law, within their respective spheres of application, protect all persons affected by displacement, such as IDPs themselves and resident and host communities, and that in the event of armed conflict, civilians, including those affected by displacement, are protected as such by international humanitarian law,

stressing the importance of respect for these laws in preventing displacement,

emphasizing the protection that national law can provide and encouraging all components of the Movement, in accordance with their mandates, to take appropriate measures to support States in their effort to incorporate international humanitarian law and human rights law in their national law and practice applicable to IDPs,and recognizing that the Guiding Principles on internal displacement constitute an important international framework that can give guidance for that purpose,

recognizing that a common approach strengthening the Movement’s global response will enhance its image and position within the humanitarian community,

noting that the General Assembly of the International Federation in 2009 endorsed a Policy on migration that had been adopted by its Governing Board and that the policy set out below complements that policy, recognizing the effort of the African Union in adopting the Convention for the protection and assistance of internally displaced persons in Africa.