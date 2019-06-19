Corruption Perceptions Index 2017 Statistical Assessment
Abstract:
The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) has been developed since 1995 by Transparency International as a composite indicator that measures perceptions of corruption in the public sector in different countries around the world. It does so by aggregating different sources of corruption-related data that are produced by a variety of independent and well known institutions, such as the World Bank, the World Justice Project, the African Development Bank, the Economist Intelligence Unit and others.