Corridor Trip Monitoring System (CTMS) in conjunction with Tripartite Transport registers and Information Platform Systems (TRIPS) to address COVID-19 Remedial Measures in the Tripartite Region

Need for a CTMS

The Transport and Transit Facilitation Programme (TTTFP) identified the need for Corridor Trip Monitoring System (CTMS) to facilitate the continuation of cross-border trade of essential goods during the ongoing crisis occasioned by the novel coronavirus. The CTMS facilitates a regulatory framework that ensure that cross border transport and transit is performed by healthy drivers that are constantly monitored, tracked to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and aimed at reducing extended travel and transit times during the pandemic.

IMMEDIATE PURPOSE: COVID19 REMEDIAL ACTION

• Maintain record of driver & crew compliance to medical requirements

• Monitoring trip progression by tracking of vehicle & driver

• Facilitate management of safe transit in cross border road transport operations

LONG TERM: CORRIDOR PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT

• Monitoring trip progression by tracking of vehicle

• Monitor and manage traffic at key borders and ports

• Available to all corridor management institutions

• Tool towards smart corridors