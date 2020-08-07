World
Corridor Trip Monitoring System (CTMS) in conjunction with Tripartite Transport registers and Information Platform Systems (TRIPS) to address COVID-19 Remedial Measures in the Tripartite Region
Need for a CTMS
The Transport and Transit Facilitation Programme (TTTFP) identified the need for Corridor Trip Monitoring System (CTMS) to facilitate the continuation of cross-border trade of essential goods during the ongoing crisis occasioned by the novel coronavirus. The CTMS facilitates a regulatory framework that ensure that cross border transport and transit is performed by healthy drivers that are constantly monitored, tracked to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and aimed at reducing extended travel and transit times during the pandemic.
IMMEDIATE PURPOSE: COVID19 REMEDIAL ACTION
• Maintain record of driver & crew compliance to medical requirements
• Monitoring trip progression by tracking of vehicle & driver
• Facilitate management of safe transit in cross border road transport operations
LONG TERM: CORRIDOR PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT
• Monitoring trip progression by tracking of vehicle
• Monitor and manage traffic at key borders and ports
• Available to all corridor management institutions
• Tool towards smart corridors