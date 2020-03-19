Coronavirus statement from Sanj Srikanthan

ShelterBox Chief Executive says that 'compassion and dedication to humanitarian values are more important than ever'.

A MESSAGE FROM SANJ SRIKANTHAN

Like you, the team here at ShelterBox are concerned about Coronavirus and the impact it is having on our lives and the world around us. We are lucky to be living in a country with medical resources and part of the global effort to find a vaccine.

We are also able to self-isolate and care for ourselves and each other. Yet for people who are already homeless because of conflict or other disaster, with less than nothing to support themselves and their children, and no access to healthcare, Coronavirus is a new and deadly threat.

I want to reassure you that we are still working to help families around the world after disaster.

We will manage risk effectively and we will find ways to reach the most vulnerable around the world no matter what. We will not allow ourselves to be inward-looking at a time when compassion and dedication to humanitarian values are more important than ever.

We are doing everything we can to keep our teams protected so they are able to respond when needed. We are making sure that we have enough aid in stock to respond throughout this time. We are still able to accept your kind donations, which makes all of this possible. As it’s a rapidly changing situation, we’ll keep our Coronavirus FAQs updated on this page.

FAMILIES IN SYRIA STILL NEED SUPPORT.

Our largest and longest-running response is helping families affected by the war in Syria. We work through trusted partners locally in Syria and we are maintaining this vital work through the pandemic. In this film, our colleague Nour from ReliefAid explains some of the challenges Syrian families face on a daily basis.

All of our lives are being affected by Coronavirus in some way, but those living in refugee camps or in makeshift settlements are particularly vulnerable. Many of us are now adapting to working from home or different routines and we can all appreciate how important our home is for our safety and health.

Tents and shelter help people isolate themselves even when they have lost their homes and help to limit and control the spread of Coronavirus. ShelterBox remains committed to reaching the most remote communities and to support them to get through this Coronavirus outbreak.

WE WANT TO SAY A HUGE THANK YOU FOR YOUR CONTINUED SUPPORT.

I am very proud of our incredible global community of supporters. We face uncertain and unprecedented times. But I am confident that together we can continue to make sure families around the world receive the emergency shelter they need.

Thank you.

Sanj Srikanthan, Chief Executive

